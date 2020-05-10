Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Meritage Homes reported solid results in first-quarter 2020. Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 45.2% and grew a whopping 182% year over year. Home closing revenues topped analysts’ expectation by 8.5% and grew 27% from a year ago, which is reflective of a strong housing market before the COVID-19 outbreak. Higher demand owing to favorable housing dynamics through early March positively impacted the results. However, it witnessed slowed absorption and higher cancellations in mid-March, stretching into April. It has lowered investments in land acquisition and development, and spec inventory. The company expects the results for next few quarters to be weak, as large parts of the economy have been shut, causing record job losses, and fear and uncertainty about the future.”

MTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $76.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra decreased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

NYSE MTH opened at $59.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.63. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $76.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 9.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $890.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.54 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 7.68%. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 28,864 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $1,967,658.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,583 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $925,953.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,988.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,826 shares of company stock worth $5,534,778 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 452.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1,065.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

