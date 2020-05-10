Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 20 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,283 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $67,045,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,379.61 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,133.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,930.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1,186.89 billion, a PE ratio of 113.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

