MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) VP Sells $409,941.84 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) VP Madhukar Reddy sold 25,352 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $409,941.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 365,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,411.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE MXL opened at $16.80 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,043,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $3,979,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $32,111,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $1,650,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

