Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,949,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 155,515 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.36% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $747,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $157,330,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $82,240,000. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $26,879,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 55.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 386,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,069,000 after buying an additional 138,367 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 150,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,050,000 after buying an additional 96,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of MLM opened at $176.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.53. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.11 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $301.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.17.

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $174.49 per share, with a total value of $174,490.00. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.