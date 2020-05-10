Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Receives $1,029.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,029.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MKL shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $945.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $892.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total transaction of $93,824.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora J. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $822.82 per share, with a total value of $822,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,078.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Markel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 286,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,246,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,013,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,429,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

MKL opened at $869.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $890.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,101.01. Markel has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,347.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. Markel had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Markel will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

