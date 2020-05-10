Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Raised to $41.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.30% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. CIBC upgraded shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

MGA opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.65. Magna International has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $57.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Magna International will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 490,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after buying an additional 47,527 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after buying an additional 83,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

