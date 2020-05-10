Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Magna International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Magna International from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Magna International from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magna International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

Get Magna International alerts:

NYSE:MGA opened at $39.69 on Friday. Magna International has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $57.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. Magna International’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Magna International by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Magna International by 1,364.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.