Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Magna International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Magna International from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Magna International from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magna International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.
NYSE:MGA opened at $39.69 on Friday. Magna International has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $57.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.63.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Magna International by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Magna International by 1,364.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.09% of the company’s stock.
About Magna International
Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.
Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.