Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,323,000 after purchasing an additional 82,524 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 173,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 36,960 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average of $54.33. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 38.20%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 86.34%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

