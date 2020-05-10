Louis S. Haddad Buys 5,000 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Stock

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) CEO Louis S. Haddad purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $94,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $189,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $8.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 18.35, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $19.43.
Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on AHH. Bank of America cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
