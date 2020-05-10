Louis S. Haddad Buys 5,000 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Stock

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) CEO Louis S. Haddad purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $94,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $189,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $8.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 18.35, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $19.43.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHH. State Street Corp raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,685,000 after purchasing an additional 29,801 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,493,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 230,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AHH. Bank of America cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

