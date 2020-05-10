Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stock Position Lifted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 154.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 478.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 439,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 363,732 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 37.0% in the first quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.7% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 183,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 60.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 592,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after buying an additional 224,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 15.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 99,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

