Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,682 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,283 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $67,045,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,379.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,133.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,930.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,186.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $108,500,939.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
