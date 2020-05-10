Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,682 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,283 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $67,045,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,379.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,133.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,930.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,186.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $108,500,939.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

