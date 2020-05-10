Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Stock Price Up 11%

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) rose 11% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.01 and last traded at $61.54, approximately 1,920,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,520,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.42.

LW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $937.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 342.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,412,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

