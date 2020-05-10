Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KNX. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 964.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,075,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,705 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,083,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,818,000 after purchasing an additional 407,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 106.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 772,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after purchasing an additional 397,461 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $3,521,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $498,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,388.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 471,786 shares of company stock worth $15,204,933. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

NYSE:KNX opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 6.28%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

