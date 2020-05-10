Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) PT Raised to C$200.00 at National Bank Financial

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$150.00 to C$200.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KXS. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kinaxis to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. CIBC increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$130.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$133.00 price target on Kinaxis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$158.67.

TSE:KXS opened at C$171.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$106.65. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of C$74.48 and a 52-week high of C$172.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.00.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

