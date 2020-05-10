Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) PT Raised to C$180.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$125.00 to C$180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KXS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$130.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Pi Financial set a C$133.00 target price on shares of Kinaxis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$158.67.

Shares of TSE:KXS opened at C$171.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of C$74.48 and a 1-year high of C$172.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 212.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$115.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$106.65.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

