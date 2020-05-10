Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,687,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Kilroy Realty worth $744,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $1,954,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 255,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,426,000 after buying an additional 76,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

KRC stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.30. Kilroy Realty Corp has a one year low of $45.96 and a one year high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.94 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.