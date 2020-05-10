Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Set at C$1.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) has been given a C$1.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.35% from the stock’s previous close.

KEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.75 target price on Kelt Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.33.

Shares of TSE KEL opened at C$1.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.08. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$0.67 and a 52 week high of C$5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.86 million and a PE ratio of 34.44.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$97.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$115.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

