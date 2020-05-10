JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.0% of Markston International LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Markston International LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.1% during the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 406,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 18,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $92.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $282.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day moving average of $120.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

