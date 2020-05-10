JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.7% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $92.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

