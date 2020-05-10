Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $12.65 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.1% during the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 406,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,570,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $92.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day moving average of $120.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

