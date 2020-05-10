Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 266,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 132.3% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 350,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,960,000 after purchasing an additional 199,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 105,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $148.70 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.07 and a 200-day moving average of $140.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $388.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

