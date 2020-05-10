John C. Malone Sells 5,229 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $112,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 780,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,735,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Discovery Communications stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.54. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. Discovery Communications’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 133,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 135,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,215,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,803,000 after buying an additional 234,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,851,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,087,000 after buying an additional 618,457 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

