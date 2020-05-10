Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth about $24,465,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,760,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,561,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,666,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ares Capital by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,352,000 after acquiring an additional 516,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC opened at $13.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,875 shares of company stock worth $70,154. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

