Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 868 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 100.0% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 22.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $110,432.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 102,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,660.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

