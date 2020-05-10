Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,512 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JMBS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $53.37 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.38.

