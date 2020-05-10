Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,751 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $126.17 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.68 and a twelve month high of $173.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.87.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

