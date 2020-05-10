Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 19.7% in the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 260,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,634,000 after buying an additional 42,984 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 46.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 12.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi in the first quarter valued at $400,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IPHI shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Inphi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Inphi from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Inphi from $100.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Inphi from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Inphi from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inphi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.18.

In other news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 10,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $886,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,344,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 42,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $3,481,621.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,973.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,358 shares of company stock worth $8,050,907. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPHI opened at $110.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.38, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.32. Inphi Co. has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $116.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.53.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

