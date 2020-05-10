Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $2.28 Million in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,834,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average is $53.51. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.17.

