Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,402 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,202 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $89.99 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $159.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

