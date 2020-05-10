Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 18.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,076 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Westrock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Westrock by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,096,000 after acquiring an additional 98,965 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management grew its stake in Westrock by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 107,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Westrock by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 102,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 51,890 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54. Westrock Co has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

