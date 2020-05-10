Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.69 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 258,376 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,294,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,097,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,903,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 219,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,148,000 after buying an additional 141,257 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.37.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

