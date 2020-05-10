Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.65 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,766 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,550 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.49.

In other Ford Motor news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. bought 194,950 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 224,950 shares of company stock worth $1,187,094. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $5.24 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

