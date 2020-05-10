Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 581.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,606 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.47% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWC. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 110.8% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.61 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $101.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.61.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

