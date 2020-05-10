Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 94.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068,475 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $174,145,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,709,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,251,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,582,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,922,000 after acquiring an additional 759,340 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,108,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,298,000 after acquiring an additional 112,160 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 589,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,419,000 after acquiring an additional 50,510 shares during the period.

IEUR stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $50.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.13.

