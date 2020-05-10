Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,621 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $91.05 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $122.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

