Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 100,029 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.18% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,125,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $28.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.43. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $35.55.

