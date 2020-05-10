Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 47,913 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 969,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,913 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.0% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $127,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $4,139,107,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,527 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,958 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $269,234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,581 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.70 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $388.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

