Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 40,714 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 95.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,714 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,525,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,620,000 after purchasing an additional 68,517 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,354,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,293,000 after purchasing an additional 114,378 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 72.2% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 983,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,017,000 after purchasing an additional 412,032 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 967,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,942,000 after purchasing an additional 47,514 shares during the last quarter. 58.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGA opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. Magna International had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGA shares. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

