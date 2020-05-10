Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 18,633 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the first quarter worth $322,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 14.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,064,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $64.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.19. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $66.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $150,377.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,291.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,413.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,401 shares of company stock worth $1,895,618 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

