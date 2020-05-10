Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $193.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Jack Henry & Associates reported impressive fiscal third-quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues improved year over year. Solid performance of Core, Payments, Corporate and Complementary segments quarter drove the top line. Further, rising data processing and hosting fees drove services and support revenues. Moreover, hike in remittance fees and growth in card processing transaction volumes were tailwinds. Jack Henry’s core customer wins, new payment platform, strategic acquisitions and expanding product portfolio remain positives. The stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, rising headcounts and personnel costs are weighing on margin expansion. Further, declining license and in-house implementation revenues thanks to shift in customer preference to outsourced delivery from on-premise solutions is a headwind.”

JKHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.14.

JKHY stock opened at $182.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $185.67.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,089 shares of company stock worth $2,392,350 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

