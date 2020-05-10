iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Reduced by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,600 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 163,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 67,994 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,546,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,430,000 after acquiring an additional 24,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,006,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,523,000 after acquiring an additional 70,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter.

IAU stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

