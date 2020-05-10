Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,664,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,396,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.03% of Invitation Homes worth $933,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 185.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 71,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 46,644 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 926.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 250,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 225,760 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.9% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.91, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.24 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

INVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.