Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Sells 316 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,139,107,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after buying an additional 2,453,527 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after buying an additional 2,061,958 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,080,000 after buying an additional 1,599,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Shares of JNJ opened at $148.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $388.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.07 and a 200 day moving average of $140.94. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

