Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $65.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

IART has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Integra Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of IART stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. Integra Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $1,799,354.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,305,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,830 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,622 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,610 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

