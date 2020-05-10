IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.71.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $287.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $298.64.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $3,890,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,850,294.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

