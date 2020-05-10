iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.20% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBDM. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDM opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $25.55.

