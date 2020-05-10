Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,267 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,058 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Iamgold worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,269,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Iamgold by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 49,949,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,930 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Iamgold by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,062,013 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after acquiring an additional 779,365 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Iamgold by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,323,898 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,358,000 after acquiring an additional 729,520 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Iamgold by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 21,698,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,302,000 after acquiring an additional 645,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Iamgold in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. CSFB set a $3.25 target price on shares of Iamgold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Iamgold in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.91.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Iamgold Corp has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.16.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.56 million. Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 37.26%. Iamgold’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iamgold Corp will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

