Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,733 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Hasbro by 43.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 11.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 65.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in Hasbro by 9.8% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock opened at $69.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.92. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $126.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.63. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAS. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.94.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

