Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1,869.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 668,226 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634,303 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Halliburton worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,877,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,049,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,817 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,836,531 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $925,859,000 after buying an additional 1,618,597 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,566,930 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $772,443,000 after buying an additional 4,870,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,433,452 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $328,036,000 after buying an additional 555,326 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,789,764 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $239,556,000 after buying an additional 5,765,964 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HAL. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Halliburton from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Murry Gerber acquired 350,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $3,038,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,949.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $10.70 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $26.22. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

