Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Has $6.16 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,212 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.4% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $310.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,344.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.